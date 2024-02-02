When struggling Bloomfield College was absorbed by Montclair State University in 2022, officials announced Bloomfield would keep its Division II athletics programs, at least temporarily. Now Bloomfield College of Montclair State University, as it is known following the merger, is suspending six of its 13 sports programs due to a lack of participation, the college announced Thursday.

The six programs on the chopping block, effective as of fall 2024, are men’s and women’s track and field, men’s and women’s cross-country, women’s soccer, and women’s bowling. Their suspension came as part of a review of university programs and operations.

In all, 23 students—18 of whom are on partial scholarships—and six part-time coaches will be affected by the athletic program cuts, according to NJ.com. Bloomfield’s announcement noted that the university is reviewing the financial aid situation for students affected by program suspensions.

Most Popular Stories Most Popular

Montclair State competes in Division III, which does not allow for athletic scholarships.

“As we continue the integration phase of our merger, we are evaluating all programs and operations to ensure a sustainable model for the future,” Bloomfield College of Montclair State University chancellor Marcheta Evans said in a news release. “Decisions like this are never easy, and we understand the emotions students and staff are feeling. We will do all we can to ensure the athletic and academic progress of our students will not be impeded by this decision, and we thank our coaches for their leadership and contributions to these programs.”