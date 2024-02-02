You have /5 articles left.
This week’s episode of the Syllabus podcast, from the Office of Open Learning at American Jewish University and Inside Higher Ed, features a conversation with Neil H. Buchanan, an economist and legal scholar who decided to leave his job at the University of Florida.

In the interview with host Mark Oppenheimer, Buchanan discusses his decision and the landscape for free speech and faculty hiring in Florida.

Listen to the episode here, listen to previous episodes of The Syllabus here or subscribe to The Syllabus on Spotify or other podcast platforms.

