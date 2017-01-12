Title

Purported Video Shows Kidnapped Professors

By

Elizabeth Redden
January 12, 2017
The Taliban released a video that purports to show two kidnapped professors from the American University of Afghanistan urging President-elect Donald J. Trump to negotiate their release, The Washington Post reported. Kevin King, an American, and Timothy Weeks, an Australian, were abducted outside AUAF in early August, just weeks before militants stormed the Kabul campus, killing 15 people.

The Post could not independently verify the video but said it was emailed to reporters by a Taliban spokesman and posted on the group’s social media accounts. In it, the two professors tearfully urge the U.S. government to negotiate their release through a prisoner exchange. They reportedly appeared pale and were short of breath when speaking. They gave the date of the video as Jan. 1.

