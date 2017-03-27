Title

Kentucky State Faculty Vote No Confidence in Board

Emily Tate
March 27, 2017
Faculty at Kentucky State University last week voted no confidence in the Board of Regents and its chairwoman, The State-Journal reported.

The board received 39 votes for no confidence and 36 for confidence, while the chairwoman, Karen Bearden, fared worse. Fifty faculty members voted no confidence in Bearden’s leadership, while 30 asserted their confidence.

The vote was first suggested in late February, when faculty voiced concerns over the board’s handling of the presidential search as well as issues with the budget, tenure, promotion and raises, according to The State-Journal.

In addition to the votes of no confidence, the Faculty Caucus of Color was also formed at Kentucky State last week. The group will seek to address the limited number of African-American faculty members at the historically black university, which has led to the “systematic and de facto alienation, marginalization and disempowerment within both the institution and the Faculty Senate’s shared governance and decision-making processes, protocols and mechanisms,” the interim president of the caucus said in a statement.

A spokesperson for the Board of Regents said the board will use the vote of no confidence “as a catalyst for change.”

