A Contract, 13 Years After Forming Faculty Union

Thirteen years after voting to form a union, about 140 full-time faculty members at Point Park University have reached a tentative collective bargaining agreement with their administration, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported. Neither Communications Workers of America, which represents the faculty members, nor the administration has released details of the contract, which will be voted on Friday. But it represents more than a decade’s worth of back-and-forth between professors and the university, which argued full-time faculty members at private institutions are managers and therefore not entitled to collective bargaining by legal precedent.

Point Park in 2015 dropped its appeals against the union, however, and initiated collective bargaining. Lou Corsaro, university spokesperson, said in statement that Point Park “believes it is a fair agreement for all parties.” The union has recommended that members approve the contract. Adjuncts on campus voted to form a union affiliated with United Steelworkers in 2014.