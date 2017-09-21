Embattled Nashville CC President Retires

George Van Allen, the president of Nashville State Community College, announced in an email to faculty Tuesday that he plans to retire in December, according to The Tennessean.

The announcement comes after Van Allen and his administration were accused of using "hostility, intimidation and retaliation" to keep faculty in line, according to an internal report that was requested by the Tennessee Board of Regents. The report was released to the public in May, and Van Allen defended his record, claiming the negative views came from a small group of professors who were unhappy about policy changes.

Van Allen will continue to receive his $15,125 per month salary through the end of the year. Meanwhile, the Board of Regents will begin searching for his successor.