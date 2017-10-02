Title

Boston U Lecturers Reach First Contract Agreement

By

Colleen Flaherty
October 2, 2017
Comments
 
 

Boston University and its non-tenure-track lecturers reached a first contract agreement last week, averting a planned walkout next week. Some 250 lecturers on campus have been affiliated with Service Employees International Union since early 2016. The tentative agreement includes a pay increase for each of the contract’s three years, and an average of 15 percent in the first year. A professional development fund also was established, to begin next fall. The university said in a statement that it is "very satisfied to have reached an agreement with our salaried lecturer union -- one that keeps [Boston] students first by promoting excellence in teaching, meritorious performance and robust management rights for the university."

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Want to Enhance Humanities Career Outcomes?
Engage the Faculty
Dampening Innovation,
One Institution at a Time
We Can No Longer Ignore the Slump

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Promotion Criteria
'Null States' and Our Postsecondary Obsession with Big Data
Some Notes on the Finances of Top Chinese Universities
President Kurtz
A True Confession
Morning Pages as Self-Care in Graduate School

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top