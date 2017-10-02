Boston U Lecturers Reach First Contract Agreement

Boston University and its non-tenure-track lecturers reached a first contract agreement last week, averting a planned walkout next week. Some 250 lecturers on campus have been affiliated with Service Employees International Union since early 2016. The tentative agreement includes a pay increase for each of the contract’s three years, and an average of 15 percent in the first year. A professional development fund also was established, to begin next fall. The university said in a statement that it is "very satisfied to have reached an agreement with our salaried lecturer union -- one that keeps [Boston] students first by promoting excellence in teaching, meritorious performance and robust management rights for the university."