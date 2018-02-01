President Placed on Leave for Unknown Reason

The Bates Technical College Board of Trustees placed the two-year institution's president on paid administrative leave on Tuesday without an explanation, according to The News Tribune.

Ron Langrell has been president of the Tacoma, Wash., college since 2012. At least three formal complaints have been filed against him, accusing the president of gender and age discrimination. However, the claim against Langrell for age discrimination was dismissed for insufficient evidence. A third complaint against Langrell doesn't detail the nature of the issue and is still under active investigation.

The board placed Langrell on leave until their next meeting on Feb. 6.