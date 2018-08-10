Print This

Title

Academic Minute: The Pope’s Use of Twitter

By

Doug Lederman
August 10, 2018
Comments
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, Stephen Okey, assistant professor of philosophy at Saint Leo University, explores how Pope Francis is using the medium. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

'Free College' Could Make America College-Free
Alt-Right Now
The Contamination of Student Assessment

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Give Me Music, Not Correctness
A Day in the Park
Why the Audiobook Platform Libro.fm Matters to Higher Ed
A Honker of an Asterisk
The Leaders We Need Now
Does the Magic Leap One, and the Promise AR, Matter to Higher Ed?

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top