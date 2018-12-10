The Immaculate Conception, Consent and Twitter

Eric Sprankle, an associate professor of psychology at Minnesota State University at Mankato, drew criticism online and off last week with his tweet about the immaculate conception and consent.

The virgin birth story is about an all-knowing, all-powerful deity impregnating a human teen. There is no definition of consent that would include that scenario. Happy Holidays. — Eric Sprankle, PsyD (@DrSprankle) December 3, 2018

Sprankle, who specializes in sexuality studies, followed up by saying that “the biblical god regularly punished disobedience. The power difference (deity vs. mortal) and the potential for violence for saying ‘no’ negates her ‘yes.’ To put someone in this position is an unethical abuse of power at best and grossly predatory at worst.”

A university spokesperson told the Star Tribune that the campus had received several complaints about Sprankle’s comments, but that the public institution respects “the rights and privileges associated with the U.S. Constitution, including in this case the First Amendment right of freedom of speech and religion.”