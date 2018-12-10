Print This

The Immaculate Conception, Consent and Twitter

Colleen Flaherty
December 10, 2018
Eric Sprankle, an associate professor of psychology at Minnesota State University at Mankato, drew criticism online and off last week with his tweet about the immaculate conception and consent.

Sprankle, who specializes in sexuality studies, followed up by saying that “the biblical god regularly punished disobedience. The power difference (deity vs. mortal) and the potential for violence for saying ‘no’ negates her ‘yes.’ To put someone in this position is an unethical abuse of power at best and grossly predatory at worst.”

A university spokesperson told the Star Tribune that the campus had received several complaints about Sprankle’s comments, but that the public institution respects “the rights and privileges associated with the U.S. Constitution, including in this case the First Amendment right of freedom of speech and religion.”

