More Misconduct at Michigan State

By

Colleen Flaherty
June 26, 2019
Comments
 
 

Michigan State University suspended Robert Wiseman, professor of physiology, for six weeks, after an outside investigation found he had engaged in a pattern of "unwanted, persistent and pervasive" sexual behavior toward women, creating a hostile environment. Investigators found Wiseman responsible for harassing six women over nearly two decades, according to the Lansing State Journal, which obtained the outside report through an open records request. Redactions reportedly make unclear the capacity in which Wiseman worked with his accusers. In all, nine women said that Wiseman made inappropriate sexual comments in front of or to them. Several women said that Wiseman made unwanted comments about his sex swing, for example. Another said he stared at her chest, said her shirt buttons were open and asked her and a second woman if their seats would be wet when they got up.

A Michigan State spokesperson told the State Journal that Wiseman was suspended without pay for six weeks, through April. He has since returned to teaching. Wiseman did not respond to a request for comment but denied wrongdoing to investigators. Wiseman works in the College of Osteopathic Medicine, as did convicted sex offender Larry Nassar and his former dean, William Strampel, who also was convicted in connection with the Nassar case. Michael Phinn, a medical resident in the college, has been charged with sexual assault, according to the State Journal.

