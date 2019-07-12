Print This

Academic Minute: Technology and Everyday Interactions

By

Doug Lederman
July 12, 2019
Today on the Academic Minute, Stephen M. DiDomenico, assistant professor of qualitative communication inquiry at SUNY New Paltz, explains whether text messaging is harmful to our face-to-face communication. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

