Candidate to Lead Miami Dade Claims She Met With Gang Leaders

Reagan Romali, former Harry S. Truman College president, said she met with gang leaders when she was asked how she handled campus crime during an interview to be president of Miami Dade College, the Miami Herald reports. Romali claimed during the interview that she met with leaders of criminal gangs on campus and encouraged them to enroll in classes instead of continuing gang activity. The Board of Trustees at Miami Dade asked the executive search firm assisting in the hiring of the next president to investigate Romali's claims. Administrators at Harry S. Truman were unable to corroborate or deny Romali's claims.