Print This

Title

Candidate to Lead Miami Dade Claims She Met With Gang Leaders

By

Nick Hazelrigg
July 22, 2019
Comments
 
 

Reagan Romali, former Harry S. Truman College president, said she met with gang leaders when she was asked how she handled campus crime during an interview to be president of Miami Dade College, the Miami Herald reports. Romali claimed during the interview that she met with leaders of criminal gangs on campus and encouraged them to enroll in classes instead of continuing gang activity. The Board of Trustees at Miami Dade asked the executive search firm assisting in the hiring of the next president to investigate Romali's claims. Administrators at Harry S. Truman were unable to corroborate or deny Romali's claims.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Philosophers Should Not Be Sanctioned Over Their Positions
on Sex and Gender
From Classroom to Underclass
It's Time for Term Limits

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Typing Unlocked the World for Me
That Wasn’t Supposed to Happen…
'The Levelling’, Higher Ed, and the End of Globalization
Digital Engagement Update
Colleges as Political Playthings: South Carolina President Search Edition
Summer School Experiments

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

When a misleading op-ed in 'The Wall Street Journal' irks academics, it's time for a fact check on f

Ellucian Banner security flaw highlighted by Education Department

Philosophers should not be sanctioned for their positions on sex and gender (opinion)

Incoming Hampshire president Edward Wingenbach lays out his vision for rebuilding

As colleges go test optional for domestic applicants, they take different approaches to testing poli

That Wasn’t Supposed to Happen… | Confessions of a Community College Dean

Authors discuss sexual consent on college campuses in upcoming book

Many point to highly politicized process in selecting new South Carolina president

A professor gains insight about academic underperformance after becoming a student herself (opinion)

Back to Top