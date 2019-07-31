Professor Says She Was Forced to Teach Under Fluorescent Lights

A professor of communication is suing Washburn University for allegedly forcing her to teach in a basement room with fluorescent lights, even though she has a neurological condition triggered by that kind of light, according to The Topeka Capital-Journal. The professor, Leslie Reynard, also is pursuing a separate retaliation and gender discrimination-related complaint against the university. Washburn had no immediate comment. Reynard says she suffered a transient ischemic attack last year after teaching in the room but wasn’t accommodated for her condition until weeks later, despite the fact that the university knew of her condition and had been informally accommodating it for a decade.