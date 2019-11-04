Print This

Professor Leaves Liberty U, Citing Academic Freedom

Colleen Flaherty
November 4, 2019
Karen Swallow, a longtime professor of English at Liberty University and vocal critic of President Trump, is leaving Liberty over concerns about academic freedom, according to The News & Advance. Swallow said that Liberty increasingly has a “business model of education” involving standardization of the curriculum and more oversight of instructors. Her political views have factored into her decision to leave, as well, she reportedly said. A Liberty spokesperson told The News & Advance that he couldn’t comment on a personnel matter, but said that the university is making changes in the interest of student success. Jerry Falwell Jr., Liberty’s president and a proponent of Trump’s, reportedly declined to comment on Swallow’s departure. Swallow plans on moving to Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, which she described as smaller and more traditional in its curriculum. She will be the seminary’s first research professor.

