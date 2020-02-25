Print

University of St. Thomas Suspends M.B.A. Enrollment

Lilah Burke
February 25, 2020
The University of St. Thomas, a Roman Catholic university in Minneapolis, has announced it will suspend enrollment into its full-time M.B.A. and master's of accountancy programs. Students currently in the full-time M.B.A. program will be accommodated in the part-time and online M.B.A. programs. The news was reported by The Star Tribune.

“Demand, for especially graduate business education, is changing,” Stefanie Lenway, dean of the college's School of Business, told the local newspaper. She said students do not have as much money as they used to.

When the program debuted in 2005, it had 200 students. The university has revised the program to take 18 months, instead of the original 24, but there are still only 28 students currently enrolled.

