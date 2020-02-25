Title
University of St. Thomas Suspends M.B.A. Enrollment
By
The University of St. Thomas, a Roman Catholic university in Minneapolis, has announced it will suspend enrollment into its full-time M.B.A. and master's of accountancy programs. Students currently in the full-time M.B.A. program will be accommodated in the part-time and online M.B.A. programs. The news was reported by The Star Tribune.
“Demand, for especially graduate business education, is changing,” Stefanie Lenway, dean of the college's School of Business, told the local newspaper. She said students do not have as much money as they used to.
When the program debuted in 2005, it had 200 students. The university has revised the program to take 18 months, instead of the original 24, but there are still only 28 students currently enrolled.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Popular Right Now
Coronavirus forces U.S. universities online in China
UC Santa Cruz Strikers to Lose TA Jobs
Long Island University freezes enrollments in many liberal arts programs
Author discusses his new book, 'The Rise of Women in Higher Education'
How to write an effective journal article and get it published (essay)
Ad Council campaign from White House task force will tout alternatives to bachelor's degree
Rethinking Laser Pointers | GradHacker
Bloomberg proposal renews debate over legacy admissions
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!