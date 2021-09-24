Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Faculty Action on Mask Mandates, Vaccination

By

Colleen Flaherty
September 24, 2021
 
 

Eight state conferences of the American Association of University Professors -- in Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia -- all asked to meet with their congressional representatives to discuss bypassing state-level legislation against vaccine mandates and address the issue directly with federally funded institutions, they said Thursday.

“Administrations appear to be prioritizing the bottom line over public health," Irene Mulvey, national AAUP president and professor of math at Fairfield University, said in a statement. “Institutions of higher education exist to serve the common good and are uniquely situated to provide leadership by amplifying and promoting trust in CDC guidelines and putting in place sound public health policies and practices.”

In Georgia, the AAUP has been involved in a series of campus protests for mask mandates and vaccine promotion. At the University of Georgia, some 50 professors said this week that they’ll adopt an in-class mask mandate on their own in two weeks, risking disciplinary action. Joe Fu, professor of math on that campus, started the movement earlier this semester.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Road Not Taken
A Theme for a Troubled Academic Year
Decoding Data Security

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Friday Fragments
Career Navigation and ‘The Scout Mindset’
Academic Tenure: In Desperate Need of Reform or In Desperate Need of Defenders?
5 Questions to Answer to Help You Communicate Your Research
The Power of Personas
Expanding Local Community College Transfer Pathways

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 