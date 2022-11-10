SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Building Inclusion Through Peer Mentoring: Academic Minute

By

Doug Lederman
November 10, 2022

Today on the Academic Minute, part of Northern Kentucky University Week: Melissa Jones, professor of special education, determines how campuses can foster inclusion for students with disabilities. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

Share Article

Doug Lederman

Doug Lederman is editor and co-founder of Inside Higher Ed. He helps lead the news organization's editorial operations, overseeing news content, opinion pieces, career advice, blogs and other features. Doug speaks widely about higher education, including on C-Span and National Public Radio and at meetings and on campuses around the country, and his work has appeared in The New York Times and USA Today, among other publications. Doug was managing editor of The Chronicle of Higher Education from 1999 to 2003. Before that, Doug had worked at The Chronicle since 1986 in a variety of roles, first as an athletics reporter and editor. He has won three National Awards for Education Reporting from the Education Writers Association, including one in 2009 for a series of Inside Higher Ed articles he co-wrote on college rankings. He began his career as a news clerk at The New York Times. He grew up in Shaker Heights, Ohio, and graduated in 1984 from Princeton University. Doug lives with his wife, Kate Scharff, in Bethesda, Md.

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

A lamppost with the blue and yellow Cabrini banner on its crossbar.
Struggling Cabrini University
Appeals for Partnerships
A person wearing blue gloves handles a sheaf of ballot papers.
Billions in Bonds Approved
Teacher and students in programming school
Simple Interventions Can Curb Cheating,
Study Finds

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

FBI Investigating Student Threat at University of Dayton

Stolen Art Returned to Howard University Decades After Theft

Bluefield State Faculty Vote No Confidence in Leadership

White Student Who Assaulted Black Student Will Leave U of Kentucky

Building Inclusion Through Peer Mentoring: Academic Minute

Sasse to Earn More Than $1 Million Annually as Florida President

Back to Top
 