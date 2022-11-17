SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Stutterers Don’t Stutter During Private Speech: Academic Minute

By

Doug Lederman
November 17, 2022

Today on the Academic Minute, part of New York University Week: Eric S. Jackson, assistant professor in the department of communicative sciences and disorders, discusses the novel approach of testing “private speech” for stutterers. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

Share Article

Doug Lederman

Doug Lederman is editor and co-founder of Inside Higher Ed. He helps lead the news organization's editorial operations, overseeing news content, opinion pieces, career advice, blogs and other features. Doug speaks widely about higher education, including on C-Span and National Public Radio and at meetings and on campuses around the country, and his work has appeared in The New York Times and USA Today, among other publications. Doug was managing editor of The Chronicle of Higher Education from 1999 to 2003. Before that, Doug had worked at The Chronicle since 1986 in a variety of roles, first as an athletics reporter and editor. He has won three National Awards for Education Reporting from the Education Writers Association, including one in 2009 for a series of Inside Higher Ed articles he co-wrote on college rankings. He began his career as a news clerk at The New York Times. He grew up in Shaker Heights, Ohio, and graduated in 1984 from Princeton University. Doug lives with his wife, Kate Scharff, in Bethesda, Md.

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

A student in a red jacket walks across the campus of Morgan State University.
Suspect Identified in Bomb Threats Against HBCUs
Picketing workers hold signs saying "UAW on strike."
Strike at the New School
Student working on laptop in library
Clarity, Confusion
on ‘Regular and Substantive Interaction’

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Biology Professor Reportedly Told to Stop Teaching Gender

More Than a Third of Student Affairs Workers Looking to Quit

New Details on Killings at U of Virginia

Princeton Supports Professor Who Apologized for Slur

Anti-LGBTQ+ Hiring Policies Prompt Lower Bond Rating for SPU

CSU Trustees Plan to Drop Proposed Math Requirement

Back to Top
 