Biden to Ask Supreme Court to Reverse Injunction

By

Katherine Knott
November 18, 2022

The Biden administration plans to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to lift an injunction currently blocking its debt-relief plan.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit issued a preliminary injunction earlier this week, siding with six states that sued to prevent the administration from forgiving up to $20,000 in federal student loans for eligible Americans.

Lawyers with the Department of Justice wrote about the Supreme Court request in a filing as part of another lawsuit challenging the debt-relief plan. In that case, the administration is asking the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit to block a district judge’s decision that vacated the student loan forgiveness program.

The administration wants the Fifth Circuit to rule by Dec. 1 on its emergency motion for a stay pending appeal in order to allow the government to seek relief from the Supreme Court.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett has already denied requests in two other lawsuits aimed at blocking the plan.

