Nursing Home Staffing in Disadvantaged Communities: Academic Minute

November 18, 2022

Today on the Academic Minute, part of New York University Week: Jasmine L. Travers, assistant professor in the Rory Meyers College of Nursing, focuses on the challenges of staffing nursing homes in disadvantaged communities. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

