SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Nursing Home Staffing in Disadvantaged Communities: Academic Minute
November 18, 2022
Today on the Academic Minute, part of New York University Week: Jasmine L. Travers, assistant professor in the Rory Meyers College of Nursing, focuses on the challenges of staffing nursing homes in disadvantaged communities. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
Trending Stories
THE Campus
Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.
Most Shared Stories
- Seven professor actions that contribute to student well-being (infographic)
- For frictionless syllabus access, some bypass the college
- Professor's murder on campus raises urgent safety questions
- Education Department to start part of FAFSA simplification early
- Campus shutdown case goes to state supreme court
You may also be interested in...
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
A Building by Any Other Name
Republicans Will Be Back in Charge of House
European Universities Adjust Schedules to Save on Energy