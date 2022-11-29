SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Nonprofit Overhead: Need or Greed? Academic Minute
November 29, 2022
Today on the Academic Minute: Hala Altamimi, assistant professor in the School of Public Affairs and Administration at the University of Kansas, explains one of the many ways nonprofit groups can struggle with spending issues. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
