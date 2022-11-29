Nonprofit Overhead: Need or Greed? Academic Minute

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Doug Lederman
November 29, 2022

Today on the Academic Minute: Hala Altamimi, assistant professor in the School of Public Affairs and Administration at the University of Kansas, explains one of the many ways nonprofit groups can struggle with spending issues. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

Doug Lederman

