SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Space Diamonds From an Ancient Dwarf Planet: Academic Minute

By

Doug Lederman
December 1, 2022

Today on the Academic Minute, a Student Spotlight: Alan Salek, a Ph.D. candidate and researcher in material physics at RMIT University, discusses the benefits of a certain type of meteorite. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

Share Article

Doug Lederman

Doug Lederman is editor and co-founder of Inside Higher Ed. He helps lead the news organization's editorial operations, overseeing news content, opinion pieces, career advice, blogs and other features. Doug speaks widely about higher education, including on C-Span and National Public Radio and at meetings and on campuses around the country, and his work has appeared in The New York Times and USA Today, among other publications. Doug was managing editor of The Chronicle of Higher Education from 1999 to 2003. Before that, Doug had worked at The Chronicle since 1986 in a variety of roles, first as an athletics reporter and editor. He has won three National Awards for Education Reporting from the Education Writers Association, including one in 2009 for a series of Inside Higher Ed articles he co-wrote on college rankings. He began his career as a news clerk at The New York Times. He grew up in Shaker Heights, Ohio, and graduated in 1984 from Princeton University. Doug lives with his wife, Kate Scharff, in Bethesda, Md.

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

The LDS temple in Salt Lake City, Utah.
A Chill at BYU
This photograph taken on November 7, 2022 shows the logos of social networks Twitter and Mastodon reflected in smartphone screens, in Paris.
The Gradual, Disjointed Dispersion
of Academic Twitter
Shedding Light
on the ‘Learn and Work Ecosystem’

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Yale Accused of Discriminating Against Mentally Ill Students

New Auburn Coach Apologizes for Social Media Activity

NYU Puts $1 Billion Into Brooklyn Engineering School

Stanford Investigates President Over Research Integrity

Purdue Will Again Require SAT/ACT

Space Diamonds From an Ancient Dwarf Planet: Academic Minute

Back to Top
 