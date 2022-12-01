SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Space Diamonds From an Ancient Dwarf Planet: Academic Minute
December 1, 2022
Today on the Academic Minute, a Student Spotlight: Alan Salek, a Ph.D. candidate and researcher in material physics at RMIT University, discusses the benefits of a certain type of meteorite. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
