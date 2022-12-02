SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

DDT Exposure and Alzheimer’s Disease Risk: Academic Minute

By

Doug Lederman
December 2, 2022

Today on the Academic Minute: Jason Richardson, professor and associate dean for research in the Robert Stempel College of Public Health and Social Work at Florida International University, explores why genetics aren’t the only risk factor for Alzheimer’s. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

