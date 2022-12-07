SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Impact of Poor Corporate Climate Performance: Academic Minute
December 7, 2022
Today on the Academic Minute: Laura T. Starks, the George Kozmetsky Centennial Distinguished University Chair at the University of Texas at Austin’s McCombs School of Business, examines one financial risk of the effects of climate change. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
Trending Stories
THE Campus
Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.
Most Shared Stories
- From 3 struggling public colleges, a new university emerges
- Ohio State president stays quiet on resignation
- Auburn professor awarded $646k in damages in speech case
- Move beyond student-deficiency mentality in math (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Academic integrity issues are not race-neutral (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
With a Vengeance
of Anonymous Reporting Tools