The Search for Life Beyond Earth: Academic Minute
December 13, 2022
Today on the Academic Minute: Chris Impey, University Distinguished Professor of Astronomy at the University of Arizona, explores the skies for clues of life among the cosmos. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
