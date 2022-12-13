SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
William Ryan on Flipped Learning: Pulse Podcast
December 13, 2022
This month’s episode of the Pulse podcast features an interview with William Ryan of Ryan Consulting. In a conversation with Rodney B. Murray, host of The Pulse, Ryan discusses how instructors can improve their use of flipped learning in the classroom. Learn more about The Pulse here.
Student Mental Health