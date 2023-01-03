SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Coming Soon: Newsletter From Inside Higher Ed Focused on Student Success
Inside Higher Ed will soon be starting a newsletter specifically for college and university professionals interested in ensuring that all students have the many supports they need to succeed. Daily content will include news, ideas, advice and inspiration related to driving student success in four main topic areas:
- Academic life
- The college experience
- Health and wellness
- Life after college
Our editors will be seeking reader contributions for regular content—such as tips for keeping students engaged on campus and in courses, helping students plan career pathways, and reaching out to students in the most effective ways. So prepare to share what’s working in your department or across your institution to promote student success.
Sign up now for the free, action-oriented e-newsletter here.
Trending Stories
THE Campus
Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.
Most Shared Stories
- Chico State faces backlash for faculty discipline
- Seven professor actions that contribute to student well-being (infographic)
- UT Austin must pay professor $3M in sex-discrimination case
- A professor tries to convince herself not to quit academe (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Why too much public self-promotion by academics is damaging (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
vs. Rights of Muslim Students