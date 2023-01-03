SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Coming Soon: Newsletter From Inside Higher Ed Focused on Student Success

By

Melissa Ezarik
January 3, 2023

Inside Higher Ed will soon be starting a newsletter specifically for college and university professionals interested in ensuring that all students have the many supports they need to succeed. Daily content will include news, ideas, advice and inspiration related to driving student success in four main topic areas:

  • Academic life
  • The college experience
  • Health and wellness
  • Life after college

Our editors will be seeking reader contributions for regular content—such as tips for keeping students engaged on campus and in courses, helping students plan career pathways, and reaching out to students in the most effective ways. So prepare to share what’s working in your department or across your institution to promote student success.

Sign up now for the free, action-oriented e-newsletter here.

Melissa Ezarik

