SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
The Downside of Checkout Charity Solicitations: Academic Minute
January 3, 2023
Today on the Academic Minute, part of University of Dayton Week: Na Young Lee, assistant professor of marketing, explores why getting asked to donate to charity in the checkout line may not produce good feelings. And if you missed the Academic Minute episodes we published over the holiday break, including a countdown of the year’s most-listened-to episodes, please check them out here.
Trending Stories
THE Campus
Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.
Most Shared Stories
- Chico State faces backlash for faculty discipline
- Seven professor actions that contribute to student well-being (infographic)
- UT Austin must pay professor $3M in sex-discrimination case
- A professor tries to convince herself not to quit academe (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Why too much public self-promotion by academics is damaging (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
vs. Rights of Muslim Students