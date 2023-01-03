SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

The Downside of Checkout Charity Solicitations: Academic Minute

By

Doug Lederman
January 3, 2023

Today on the Academic Minute, part of University of Dayton Week: Na Young Lee, assistant professor of marketing, explores why getting asked to donate to charity in the checkout line may not produce good feelings. And if you missed the Academic Minute episodes we published over the holiday break, including a countdown of the year’s most-listened-to episodes, please check them out here.

Doug Lederman

Doug Lederman is editor and co-founder of Inside Higher Ed.

