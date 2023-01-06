A Better Battery for Electric Cars: Academic Minute

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Today on the Academic Minute: Huolin Xin, professor of physics and astronomy at the University of California, Irvine, examines how making batteries for electric vehicles can come with a human cost in poorer countries. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

