A Better Battery for Electric Cars: Academic Minute
January 6, 2023
Today on the Academic Minute: Huolin Xin, professor of physics and astronomy at the University of California, Irvine, examines how making batteries for electric vehicles can come with a human cost in poorer countries. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
