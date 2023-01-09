SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Children’s Eyewitness Testimony: Academic Minute

By

Doug Lederman
January 9, 2023

Today on the Academic Minute: Ben Cotterill, lecturer in forensic psychology at Clemson University, explores whether children can be reliable eyewitnesses. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

Doug Lederman

