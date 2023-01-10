SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Cultural Survival Happens One Word at a Time: Academic Minute

By

Doug Lederman
January 10, 2023

Today on the Academic Minute: Mneesha Gellman, associate professor of political science in the Marlboro Institute for Liberal Arts and Interdisciplinary Studies at Emerson College, delves into the process of saving languages from eradication. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

Share Article

Doug Lederman

Doug Lederman is editor and co-founder of Inside Higher Ed. He helps lead the news organization's editorial operations, overseeing news content, opinion pieces, career advice, blogs and other features. Doug speaks widely about higher education, including on C-Span and National Public Radio and at meetings and on campuses around the country, and his work has appeared in The New York Times and USA Today, among other publications. Doug was managing editor of The Chronicle of Higher Education from 1999 to 2003. Before that, Doug had worked at The Chronicle since 1986 in a variety of roles, first as an athletics reporter and editor. He has won three National Awards for Education Reporting from the Education Writers Association, including one in 2009 for a series of Inside Higher Ed articles he co-wrote on college rankings. He began his career as a news clerk at The New York Times. He grew up in Shaker Heights, Ohio, and graduated in 1984 from Princeton University. Doug lives with his wife, Kate Scharff, in Bethesda, Md.

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Bryan Kohberger, a white man with short dark hair, wearing an orange prison jumpsuit. A woman with long blond hair is next to him with her back to the camera.
When a Criminology Student
Turns Criminal
A view of Manhattanville's Purchase, N.Y., campus through a fish-eye lens.
An ‘Ax Falling’ at Manhattanville
President Biden, an older white man with white hair, at a microphone, and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, a middle-aged Hispanic man wearing glasses.
HEROES Act at Center of Debt-Relief Legal Fight

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Mizzou Won’t Punish Student for Racist Snapchat

UW Madison Scholar Resigns Amid Ancestry Scandal

New Hope Center Report on the ‘College SNAP Gap’

Foxx Wins Chair of House Ed and Workforce Committee

Academic Freedom Alliance Opposes Divisive Concepts Bans

Cultural Survival Happens One Word at a Time: Academic Minute

Back to Top
 