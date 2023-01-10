SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Cultural Survival Happens One Word at a Time: Academic Minute
January 10, 2023
Today on the Academic Minute: Mneesha Gellman, associate professor of political science in the Marlboro Institute for Liberal Arts and Interdisciplinary Studies at Emerson College, delves into the process of saving languages from eradication. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
Trending Stories
THE Campus
Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.
Most Shared Stories
- Looking back at the UC graduate worker strike (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Debates on whether academic freedom includes images offensive to Muslims
- UT Austin must pay professor $3M in sex-discrimination case
- Chico State faces backlash for faculty discipline
- Seven professor actions that contribute to student well-being (infographic)
Turns Criminal