Surveillance in Long-Haul Trucking: Academic Minute

By

Doug Lederman
January 11, 2023

Today on the Academic Minute: Karen Levy, associate professor in the department of information science at Cornell University and associated faculty at Cornell Law School, explores how the trucking industry is modernizing—and whether it is for the better. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

Doug Lederman

Doug Lederman is editor and co-founder of Inside Higher Ed.

