Alabama and Lethal Injection Issues: Academic Minute

By

Doug Lederman
January 12, 2023

Today on the Academic Minute: Austin Sarat, William Nelson Cromwell Professor of Jurisprudence and Political Science at Amherst College, explains the stakes for states when capital punishment goes awry. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

Doug Lederman

Doug Lederman is editor and co-founder of Inside Higher Ed.

