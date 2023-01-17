SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Media References in Everyday Conversation: Academic Minute

By

Doug Lederman
January 17, 2023

Today on the Academic Minute: Sylvia Sierra, assistant professor of communication and rhetorical studies at Syracuse University, examines why media references can be a great way to break the ice in a conversation. Learn more about the Academic Minute here. And if you missed Monday’s episode about new therapies that can help restore the body’s natural tumor-suppressing powers, please listen here.

Share Article

Doug Lederman

Doug Lederman is editor and co-founder of Inside Higher Ed. He helps lead the news organization's editorial operations, overseeing news content, opinion pieces, career advice, blogs and other features. Doug speaks widely about higher education, including on C-Span and National Public Radio and at meetings and on campuses around the country, and his work has appeared in The New York Times and USA Today, among other publications. Doug was managing editor of The Chronicle of Higher Education from 1999 to 2003. Before that, Doug had worked at The Chronicle since 1986 in a variety of roles, first as an athletics reporter and editor. He has won three National Awards for Education Reporting from the Education Writers Association, including one in 2009 for a series of Inside Higher Ed articles he co-wrote on college rankings. He began his career as a news clerk at The New York Times. He grew up in Shaker Heights, Ohio, and graduated in 1984 from Princeton University. Doug lives with his wife, Kate Scharff, in Bethesda, Md.

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

The 14th-century painting showing the prophet Muhammad, wearing a head covering, on the right and an angel with wings on the left.
Continued Criticism Leads Hamline to Reconsider (Maybe)
A series of light bulbs arranged in a circle. The top center light bulb is illuminated.
The Decline of ‘Disruptive’ Science
The Paul J. Schupf Art Center, a brick and glass building with a vertical sign that says "Arts."
‘Building Trust and Community’
Between a College and a Town

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Indiana U Student Assaulted for Being Asian

Northwestern Graduate Assistants Form Union

Court Rejects Suit Challenging Title IX Exemptions

Appeals Court Rules for Professor’s Speech Rights

‘The Chair’ Won’t Be Back for a Second Season

Report: Can CRMs Help HBCUs Support Students?

Back to Top
 