Media References in Everyday Conversation: Academic Minute
January 17, 2023
Today on the Academic Minute: Sylvia Sierra, assistant professor of communication and rhetorical studies at Syracuse University, examines why media references can be a great way to break the ice in a conversation. Learn more about the Academic Minute here. And if you missed Monday’s episode about new therapies that can help restore the body’s natural tumor-suppressing powers, please listen here.
