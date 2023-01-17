SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

New Data on Public Humanities Training

By

Colleen Flaherty
January 17, 2023

A new report from the National Humanities Alliance, based in part on a national survey of colleges and universities, finds that training in the public humanities is a relatively new offering but a growing one. Some 72 percent of 156 responding institutions said they offered a public humanities course, degree or credential for students. While the goals of public humanities training programs vary, the report says, the programs tend to share four interrelated goals: offering students the opportunity to act on civic and social justice commitments through the humanities, training current and future faculty members in publicly engaged methods to shape the future of humanities disciplines, equipping humanities students with tools and experiences that may help them succeed in a variety of fields, and addressing the challenges faculty members confront in their public humanities practices. The report further breaks down public humanities training trends by level, from graduate to undergraduate to faculty.

Colleen Flaherty, Reporter, covers faculty issues for Inside Higher Ed. Prior to joining the publication in 2012, Colleen was military editor at the Killeen Daily Herald, outside Fort Hood, Texas. Before that, she covered government and land use issues for the Greenwich Time and Hersam Acorn Newspapers in her home state of Connecticut. After graduating from McGill University in Montreal in 2005 with a degree in English literature, Colleen taught English and English as a second language in public schools in the Bronx, N.Y. She earned her M.S.Ed. from City University of New York Lehman College in 2008 as part of the New York City Teaching Fellows program. 

