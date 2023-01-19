SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Delaware State Students Protest Campus Police
Delaware State University students on Wednesday held a protest of the university's police forces, The Delaware News Journal reported.
Students at the historically black college protested both what they said was excessive force by police officers and a lack of response to serious crimes.
From August 2022 to the day before this protest, the university’s public crime log shows seven reports of rape on campus. Each case is marked as pending.
"We're just trying to bring awareness to student rights," said one freshman in attendance, Micaihsic -sj Lloyd. "Not all students feel safe on campus. We're supposed to be at a place where we feel loved, where we feel at home. sic just administration, no 'the" -sjAdministration needs to make a change."
Carlos Holmes, a spokesman for the university, stressed that all students have a right to free speech. “Bottom line is, students have expressed serious concerns about this,” Holmes said. “And the university is listening.”
