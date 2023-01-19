SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Preventing Genocides: Academic Minute
January 19, 2023
Today on the Academic Minute: Kerry Whigham, assistant professor of genocide and mass atrocity prevention and co-director of the Institute for Genocide and Mass Atrocity Prevention at Binghamton University, explores possible ways to stop genocides before they get started. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
