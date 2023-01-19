SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Preventing Genocides: Academic Minute

By

Doug Lederman
January 19, 2023

Today on the Academic Minute: Kerry Whigham, assistant professor of genocide and mass atrocity prevention and co-director of the Institute for Genocide and Mass Atrocity Prevention at Binghamton University, explores possible ways to stop genocides before they get started. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

Doug Lederman

