Share Best Practices and Strategies to Promote Student Success

Providing the right services and supports is key to helping students succeed academically, engage in the college experience, be healthy and well, and prepare for life after college. On Feb. 6, Inside Higher Ed will debut a new Student Success hub to provide actionable news, ideas, advice and inspiration to college and university professionals who care deeply about ensuring all students have what they need to be successful in college and beyond.

We recognize that administrators, staff and faculty have prioritized student success and have implemented practices, strategies and approaches that could help their colleagues across higher ed to better support students in their journeys through and after college. The Student Success hub offers many opportunities for professionals at two-year and four-year institutions to share advice, including tips, takeaways and inspirational stories.

Specific content needs include opinion pieces, research and survey data, plus contributions related to:

New student success initiatives

Innovative features of student success programs

How to expand the reach of student success programs

Simple actions that can promote academic success

Campus engagement strategies

Physical, mental and emotional health efforts

Career exploration and preparation

Data-based decision making

Uplifting conversations or moments with students

Unique partnerships between institutions and the community or members of the higher ed industry

Student success initiative funding and prioritizing

In addition, the content hub will include profiles of professionals in new student success–related roles at an institution and Q&As with executive-level student success administrators about lessons learned in their careers.

Learn more about contributing or being featured in upcoming Student Success content.

To ensure you don’t miss the latest Student Success content, subscribe to the free daily newsletter, also launching Feb. 6.