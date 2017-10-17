Topics

Title

Flipping the Classroom and Other Techniques to Improve Teaching

By

Doug Lederman
October 17, 2017
 

"Flipping the Classroom and Other Techniques to Improve Teaching" is Inside Higher Ed's new downloadable compilation of articles.

The booklet, the latest in a series of free, print-on-demand collections, examines how instructors and institutions are experimenting with new approaches to student learning.

On Thursday, Dec. 7, at 2 p.m. EST, Inside Higher Ed's editors will lead a free webinar to discuss the booklet's themes. Register for the event here.

This booklet was made possible in part by the advertising support of Top Hat.

Read more by

Doug Lederman

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

A University's New Rules on Rape
No Time Like the Present
A Kayak for Credentials

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Central European University Seeks Resolution to ‘Legal Limbo’

Federal Judge Blocks Third Trump Travel Ban

Columbia Is Latest Law School to Accept GRE

AGs Sue DeVos Over Pause in Gainful-Employment Rule

Inside Digital Learning -- Should Online Programs Be Centralized or Decentralized?

Academic Minute: Changing the Narrative in Jail

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top