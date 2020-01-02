2020 In-and-Out List

Print

The In-and-Out List

A look at what happened in 2019 and what’s to come in 2020 with Inside Higher Ed’s eighth annual in-and-out list.

January 2, 2020
With journalism we're sure will win numerous awards, the below list from Inside Higher Ed marks the passage of 2019 while also prognosticating about what's on tap for this year. Happy 2020.

 
2020
 
 
 
 
She and he
They
 
Actors in college ads
 
Adaptive learning
Learn and earn
 
 
Paying for college tuition with a 529 plan
 
 
BDS
 
Gates Foundation
 
 
In loco parentis
 
 
 
 
Nontraditional students
Post-traditional students
 
 
Big deals
 
 
Snowflakes
 
 
At-risk students
 
 
Public-private partnerships
 
Mitch Daniels
 
People
 
 
Loans
 
 
Corequisite courses
 
Beer kegs
 
Revenue share
 
 
Athletic scholarships
 
 
College
Postsecondary education and training

