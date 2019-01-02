2019 In-and-Out List

Print This

The In-and-Out List

A look at what happened in 2018 and what’s to come in 2019 with Inside Higher Ed’s seventh annual in-and-out list.

By

IHE Staff
January 2, 2019
Comments
 

The days are long, but the years go fast, or something. With the aid of algorithms and a friendly robot, Inside Higher Ed has attempted to capture the year that 2018 was, and what might be in store for the next 12 months. Happy 2019, y'all.

 
2019
 
 
Curate
Organize
 
Sorbonne
McGill
 
Campus snowflakes
 
 
Dining options for vegan students
Dining options for food-insecure students
 
 
Coding
AI
 
 
 
 
Privacy
 
Governor Andrew Cuomo
Governor Jared Polis
 
Roommates
 
"Can't Hold Us Down"
 
University general counsels
 
 
Open access
 
 
Federally registered apprenticeships
 

